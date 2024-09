Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aliya Neelum has constituted a full bench to hear petitions regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) rally in Lahore.

The bench will be led by Justice Farooq Haider, with Justice Tariq Nadeem and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa also part of the panel. The hearing on the PTI rally is scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier, the LHC recommended forming a larger bench to address the petitions concerning the rally.