Mayor calls for PHC circuit bench in Mardan

Riaz Khan
September 19, 2024
Mardan   -   District Mayor Himayatullah Mayar has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, requesting the establishment of a Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court in Mardan.

In the letter, Mayar emphasized that Mardan is the second-largest populated district and the biggest city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a central district in the Peshawar Valley and a gateway to the northern areas, it provides essential education, health, and trade services to surrounding districts.

He further highlighted that Mardan serves as a regional and divisional hub for police, banking, and administrative services, and has well-developed road infrastructure that attracts people from nearby districts. Mayar argued that the volume of criminal and civil litigation in Mardan and nearby districts, including Swabi, Nowshera, and Charsadda, surpasses that of other areas where circuit benches are already operational, such as DI Khan and Bannu.

Mayar stated that the establishment of a Circuit Bench in Mardan would alleviate the burden on the overworked Peshawar Bench. With the recent increase in the number of judges at the Peshawar High Court, the mayor expressed hope that Mardan’s case would be prioritized.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the deputy commissioner of Mardan, requesting data to support the case for the Circuit Bench.

Riaz Khan

