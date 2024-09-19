Nepra to review Discos’ Rs0.57 per unit refund amid decline in electricity generation

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency has informed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that distribution companies (DISCOs) will refund consumers Rs0.5755 per unit for overcharges reflected in their August 2024 bills. The agency also informed that electricity generation decreased by over 17 percent in August compared to the same month last year.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf Ex- Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the CPPA- G said that for the month of August the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs9.3877 per unit, while the total cost per unit was Rs8.8122 per unit. The CPPA-G has requested that it should be allowed to return the overcharged Rs0.5755 per unit to the consumers. If approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), DISCOs will refund Rs0.5755 per unit to power consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for August 2024. Due to a significant drop in electricity demand, the country’s electricity generation fell sharply by over 17.42 percent in August compared to the same month last year. Total electricity generation in August 2023 was recorded at 15,959 gigawatt-hours (GWh), while in August 2024, it declined to 13,179 GWh.

The CPPA’s application detailed that a total of 13,179 GWh of electricity was generated using various fuels in August, costing Rs98.750 billion. Of this, 12,752 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at Rs8.8122 per unit. According the petition, the transmission losses were 3 percent during the month under review. The CPPA-G also sought previous adjustments of Rs15.639 billion in its petition. The petition highlighted that the cost of electricity generated from furnace oil was Rs30.3188 per unit, down from Rs30.965 the previous month. Imported electricity from Iran was priced at Rs27.2457 per unit, while generation from RLNG-based power plants cost Rs25.7579 per unit. Additionally, local coal generation was priced at Rs12.2738 per unit, and imported coal generation at Rs15.8290 per unit. Furthermore, the cost of electricity generated from local natural gas was Rs13.3810 per unit, a decrease from Rs13.7946 per unit in July. The average generation cost in August 2024 was Rs7.4930 per unit against Rs8.2654 per unit in August 2023 and Rs8.9578 per unit in July 2024. According to the data, generation from local coal declined to 1,306 GWh in August against 1,506 GWh in previous month.

In August 2024, hydropower generation increased to 5,362 GWh from 5,341 GWh in previous month. Natural gas-based power generation declined to 950 GWh from to 1,180 GWh in previous month. RLNG-based generation also decreased to 2,190 GWh in August from 2,970 GWh in July 2024. However, nuclear power generation increased to 2,190 GWh from 1,988 GWh during July 2024. No electricity was generated from the highspeed diesel. However, RFObased generation was 6 GWh against 102 GWh in July 2024. The NEPRA has accepted the petition and scheduled a public hearing for September 26, 2024, to finalise the decision.