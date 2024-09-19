Omar Ayub slams government officials over special committee role

, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, has criticized government officials and allies within the special committee for their handling of constitutional matters. Speaking to the media on Parliament premises, Ayub accused them of acting as “puppets” and playing a negative role.

Ayub highlighted that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Bilawal Bhutto were reportedly unaware of the draft for the constitutional amendment, raising concerns about the lack of transparency. “Why aren’t constitutional matters being resolved by forming a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court?” Ayub questioned, noting that the proposed amendments to Articles 8, 199, and 200, involving 57 changes, were not available to committee members, including his own party.

The PTI leader criticized the government members of the special committee for their inability to answer questions regarding the amendments. He also commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his positive and legitimate stance on the issue.

Ayub reiterated that the PTI public meeting scheduled for September 21 in Lahore will proceed as planned, emphasizing that it is a demonstration for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.