Thursday, September 19, 2024
One killed, three injured in road accident

September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A man was killed, while three other people sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding passenger van hit a motorcycle near Adda 426 on Faisalabad-Tandlianwala Road.Consequently, 40-year-old motorcyclist Majid Shaukat, resident of Okara, received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three victims including 32-year-old Fakhar,32,-year-old Muhammad Rafiq and 32-year-old unknown man to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala in critical condition.

Police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.

