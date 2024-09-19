Pakistan at Future Global Summits

While noting the very dynamic last-minute negotiations of member states to finalize the three agreements to be adopted at the upcoming Summit on the Future - Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations, I thought of Pakistan’s readiness as a state, society, and economy, for the world’s future journey. It is imperative that Pakistan not only participates in global agreements but also takes a proactive role in championing regional solutions that address specific challenges in South Asia, such as population growth and climate change.

The summit will provide a roadmap to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and address emerging challenges and opportunities. For Pakistan, this represents a chance to align its national development agenda with global trends, ensuring not only that it keeps pace with global progress but also that it contributes to shaping the future through regional leadership.

The UN Secretary-General’s call for urgent, deep reforms resonates with Pakistan, a nation grappling with poverty, a fragile health system, climate change, and persistent inequality. Pakistan’s response must shift from incremental steps to bold, transformative actions as these challenges grow. Strategic reforms should prioritize the development of resilient institutions capable of responding to immediate crises and anticipating future shocks, with particular emphasis on governance and social protection systems.

The core question is whether Pakistan can effectively respond to new and even existential threats. Nearly a decade after the Paris Agreement on climate change, national achievements on many climate-related issues remain sluggish, not even positioned to take off. Pakistan is one of the regions most prone to climatic hazards globally, such as droughts, floods, temperature fluctuations, and precipitation variability all of which contribute to climatic instability. To address this, Pakistan must adopt a climate-resilient development strategy that integrates environmental sustainability into every sector, ensuring that future growth does not worsen climate vulnerabilities.

Fundamentally, Pakistan grapples with crises in poverty, education, health (including sexual and reproductive health), and climate. The SDGs are slipping further away due to the over-politicization of the social agenda and deep political divides that create dangerous tensions exacerbated by threats like inequality and injustice that corrode trust, and fuel extremism. History taught us that it will not be kind to politicians who fail to innovate and prioritize the country’s interest above all else, regardless of political affiliation; Pakistan must come first. The solution lies in de-politicizing critical development sectors and implementing long-term, evidence-based policies that prioritize human capital and equitable resource distribution across regions.

In the Pakistani context, institutions struggle to keep up because they were designed for past challenges. Overburdened by political and bureaucratic obstacles, human resources are technically capable but hindered by ineffective public machinery. The governance structure in the country is stuck in a time warp with a financial architecture that is no longer fit for purpose and coordination mechanisms that are ineffective. Genuine institutional reforms are lacking and existing efforts are undermined by vested interests. These challenges contribute to the pessimistic outlook on the country’s readiness of the country to embrace the opportunities of the future. A fresh approach is needed - one that effectively coordinates and leverages 21st-century solutions to achieve a peaceful, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future. Pakistan needs robust public-private partnerships to drive innovative solutions, utilizing technology and modern financial instruments to address contemporary challenges.

Pakistan deserves a renewed focus on addressing population challenges and investing in future generations. This investment should go beyond mere coordination and preventive measures, encompassing the creation of conditions conducive to development through sustainable development and respect for human rights. The country needs to understand and address the root causes of its challenges and acknowledge that the current crisis acts as a threat multiplier demanding genuine efforts to respond. It also requires updating national mechanisms and operational tools based on agreed-upon risk mitigation strategies.

The government is encouraged to explore ways to engage tech companies, academia, and civil society, in managing the risks associated with new technologies, including AI. It is essential to ensure that these technologies benefit everyone, with a particular focus on advancing the rights of women and girls, respecting cultural diversity, and supporting personal choices in family planning. This will help individuals fulfill their potential and shape their future. In the face of ongoing violations of the rights and dignity of women and girls, Pakistan needs stronger action to end gender-based violence and dismantle barriers that prevent women from accessing power, bodily autonomy, economic opportunities, and inclusion. Greater solidarity today and with the future generations; improved management of critical issues; and enhanced coordination mechanisms are necessary to meet the challenges of a new era. A national strategy should be adopted to ensure that AI and digital technologies promote sustainable development, with an emphasis on inclusivity and gender equality, thereby enhancing opportunities for marginalized groups.

The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for Pakistan to confront its realities and engage in meaningful dialogue about why progress stalls. I hope Pakistan seizes the opportunity to explore comprehensive solutions through cooperation and collaboration to foster a safer, more sustainable, and equitable environment. I urge all stakeholders to approach this Summit with vision, courage, solidarity, and a spirit of compromise, to integrate the summit agreements into the national agenda and implement them to secure a better future for Pakistan. The issue at hand is not merely about the population size or speed of growth, but about human capital, the quality of its people, and readiness for the journey ahead. Let us embrace this moment and take bold steps to ensure that future generations inherit a more prosperous and promising Pakistan.

Dr Luay Shabaneh

The writer is the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Pakistan. He tweets @ShabanehLuay