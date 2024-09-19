Pakistan condemns deadly attacks in Lebanon and Gaza

On Thursday, Pakistan strongly criticized Israel following two deadly attacks in Lebanon, which resulted in numerous casualties.

In the first incident, pagers linked to Hezbollah detonated, killing 12 people, including two children, and injuring thousands. A second explosion the next day claimed 14 more lives, leaving hundreds wounded. Lebanon has attributed these attacks to Israel.

During a media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the use of electronic devices in these attacks, stating, "The use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism in foreign countries is reprehensible." She expressed Pakistan’s deepest condolences to the victims' families and reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Baloch called the attacks a dangerous manifestation of Israel’s growing aggression, which jeopardizes regional peace and security. Pakistan urged the international community to take action and hold Israel accountable for its acts of terrorism and violations of international law.

The spokesperson also mentioned meetings between Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, where agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral ties. Additionally, Pakistan protested the disrespect of its national anthem at an event in Peshawar, rejecting the Afghan consul general's justification.

Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute, calling for its resolution per UN resolutions, and condemned Israeli airstrikes on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza in September. She highlighted the urgent need for the international community to recognize the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and implement the ICJ’s advisory opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to raise the issue of atrocities in Gaza at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.