Pakistan rejects Afghan envoy's explanation for anthem disrespect

Pakistan has formally rejected the clarification provided by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir regarding his failure to stand during Pakistan’s national anthem at an event in Peshawar.

In a media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the consul general’s explanation, calling the act a violation of diplomatic protocol. “Disrespecting the national anthem of the host country is a breach of diplomatic etiquette, and Pakistan has lodged a formal protest,” Baloch stated. She emphasized that the Afghan diplomat, who holds a valid visa and enjoys diplomatic status in Pakistan, was expected to adhere to such protocols.

The incident took place at the Rahmat-ul-Alamin conference held in Peshawar on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, where the Afghan diplomat and his colleagues did not stand for the national anthem, contrary to other attendees.

After Pakistan's protest, the Afghan consulate issued a statement explaining that there was no intent to disrespect Pakistan, and that the Consul General remained seated due to the music playing during the anthem.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur supported the Afghan diplomat’s decision, further stirring the debate. The Foreign Office, however, maintained that the act was unacceptable and reiterated Pakistan’s stance on upholding diplomatic norms.