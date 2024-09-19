Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to boost agriculture, trade cooperation

Russia will supply modern agricultural machinery to Pakistan to improve crop yields and enhance agricultural productivity. This was announced by Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Aleksei Gruzdev, during his meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Industries, Production, and National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of balancing trade between the two nations. Rana Tanveer highlighted the need for modern agricultural equipment to increase productivity and assured that Pakistan would provide all necessary facilities to Russian investors.

In a separate development, Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy. The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Islamabad, witnessed by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk.

The agreement between the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) was signed by Farhan Tahir, Acting Managing Director of PMEX, and Igor Artemyev, President of SPIMEX.

Additionally, Pakistan announced its accession to the MoU on the Creation and Development of the International Transport Corridor, which includes Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.