Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh presents credentials to President Biden

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh presented his Letter of Credence to U.S. President Joseph Biden on Wednesday, marking his official appointment as Pakistan's 30th envoy to the United States.

The ceremony took place at the Blair House, where President Biden reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to standing with Pakistan on key global and regional challenges.

Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and emphasized the strong foundation of bilateral relations. He highlighted ongoing cooperation in areas like climate change, trade, energy, and health, and expressed Pakistan's readiness to enhance trade and absorb U.S. investments in various sectors.

The Ambassador also underscored the importance of Pakistan’s diaspora in strengthening ties between the two nations.

President Biden acknowledged the significance of the over 75-year-old partnership, emphasizing the shared commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, and tackling global challenges. He expressed optimism about working with Ambassador Sheikh to further strengthen U.S.-Pakistan relations.