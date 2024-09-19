Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh presents credentials to President Biden

Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh presents credentials to President Biden
Web Desk
11:46 AM | September 19, 2024
National

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh presented his Letter of Credence to U.S. President Joseph Biden on Wednesday, marking his official appointment as Pakistan's 30th envoy to the United States.

The ceremony took place at the Blair House, where President Biden reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to standing with Pakistan on key global and regional challenges.

Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and emphasized the strong foundation of bilateral relations. He highlighted ongoing cooperation in areas like climate change, trade, energy, and health, and expressed Pakistan's readiness to enhance trade and absorb U.S. investments in various sectors.

The Ambassador also underscored the importance of Pakistan’s diaspora in strengthening ties between the two nations.

President Biden acknowledged the significance of the over 75-year-old partnership, emphasizing the shared commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, and tackling global challenges. He expressed optimism about working with Ambassador Sheikh to further strengthen U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Surge in dengue cases in Abbottabad

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024