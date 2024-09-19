Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan seeks to boost trade, energy, and security ties with Russia

Pakistan seeks to boost trade, energy, and security ties with Russia
Web Desk
5:11 PM | September 19, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to expand collaboration with Russia across various sectors, including trade, economic, energy, connectivity, and security. During a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, PM Sharif emphasized that strengthening ties with Russia is a key priority in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Prime Minister welcomed Overchuk and looked forward to hosting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad next month. He also reflected on his productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin in July and expressed gratitude for the high-level Russian delegation's visit.

Overchuk acknowledged the warm reception and affirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations, describing the partnership as constructive and mutually beneficial. The two sides agreed to continue regular communication to advance their cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Russia and Pakistan. The MoU highlights a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science and technology, and education.

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with groundbreaking GMIS

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024