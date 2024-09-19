Pakistan seeks to boost trade, energy, and security ties with Russia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to expand collaboration with Russia across various sectors, including trade, economic, energy, connectivity, and security. During a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, PM Sharif emphasized that strengthening ties with Russia is a key priority in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Prime Minister welcomed Overchuk and looked forward to hosting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Islamabad next month. He also reflected on his productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin in July and expressed gratitude for the high-level Russian delegation's visit.

Overchuk acknowledged the warm reception and affirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations, describing the partnership as constructive and mutually beneficial. The two sides agreed to continue regular communication to advance their cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Russia and Pakistan. The MoU highlights a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science and technology, and education.