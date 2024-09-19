Pakistan women down South Africa by 13 runs to level T20I series

LAHORE - Pakistan Women’s cricket team secured a thrilling 13-run victory over South Africa in the second match of the Bank Alfalah T20I series, setting their highest-ever T20I total of 181. This win leveled the three-match series 1-1, with the decider set for Friday as a day match. The historic win, achieved at Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Pakistan surpass their previous best score of 177/5, set against Malaysia in June 2018 in Kuala Lumpur. After being put in to bat by South Africa, Pakistan posted an impressive 181/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, South Africa managed 168/4, falling short by 13 runs.

Muneeba Ali and Gul Feroza gave Pakistan a solid start with a 25-run opening stand. Gul was dismissed for 10 after hitting two boundaries. Muneeba played a brilliant knock, scoring 45 off 34 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Dirkse.

Sidra Ameen contributed 28 runs with three fours and a six but was bowled by Sune Luus, leaving Pakistan at 100/3. Captain Fatima Sana and Nida Dar then built a crucial 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Nida scored 29 with four boundaries, while Fatima remained unbeaten on 37, hitting three fours and two sixes. Aliya Riaz added a quickfire 17 off seven balls, staying not out.

In South Africa’s innings, Sune Luus top-scored with an unbeaten 53 off 46 balls, including six boundaries and a six. Chloe Tryon chipped in with 30* while Captain Laura Wolvaardt added 36. However, their efforts weren’t enough to chase down the target. Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking two wickets each. Fast bowler Tasmia Rubbab replaced Captain Fatima Sana as a concussion substitute after Fatima was hit on the face during fielding. Muneeba Ali led the team in her absence.Muneeba Ali was awarded Player of the Match for her excellent batting and leadership.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN WOMEN 181/4 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 45, Fatima Sana 37*, Nida Dar 29, Sidra Ameen 28; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-30) beat SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 168/4 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 53*, Laura Wolvaardt 36, Chloe Tryon 30*; Nashra Sandhu 2-20, Sadia Iqbal 2-27) by 13 runs.