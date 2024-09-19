Thursday, September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024
The phonograph, conceived by Thomas Edison in the late 19th century, revolutionised the way we engage with sound. This marvel of ingenuity allowed for the reproduction of recorded sound, marking a pivotal moment in human history. Utilising a rotating cylinder wrapped in tinfoil, Edison’s device captured sound vibrations, preserving them for playback. The invention was met with awe and excitement, as it brought music, speech, and other auditory experiences into homes and public spaces. The phonograph laid the foundation for modern audio technology, shaping entertainment, communication, and the dissemination of information for generations to come.

