People playing with masses’ lives deserve no mercy: Bahawalpur DPO Asad Sarfraz

BAHAWALPUR - Those who play with people’s lives do not deserve mercy, a murder accused should be arrested in any case, said DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan.

According to the details, keeping in view the policy issued by Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab regarding crime control and maintaining peace and order in the society, District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan has launched a district-wise homicide investigation. A meeting was held with the district officers of the Investigation Unit. In the meeting, City Circle SDPO Muhammad Yunus and SDPO Circle President Babar Ali briefed DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan about the cases. On which DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that daily progress is being checked. You investigate a serious crime like murder, you follow the policy of merit only in the investigation and do not take into account any pressure during the investigation and judge the cases only on the basis of facts. Murder and attempted murder cases should be investigated on merit and within the stipulated time. The cases under investigation should be consolidated as soon as possible and submitted to the court within the given deadline. He further said that my policy is only merit, providing maximum relief to the citizens is my first priority. Strict accountability will be implemented on the complaint of abuse or ill-treatment by the police against any citizen.

TRAVEL FARES REDUCED IN BAHWALPUR: DC

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that according to orders of the Punjab chief minister, the relief of the recent reduction in prices of petrol has been transferred to the people and in this regard significant reduction in travel fares has been ensured in every case. He gave these instructions on the occasion of a surprise visit to General Bus Stand Bahawalpur here today. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur reviewed the implementation of the new fare at AC Bus Terminal. He warned that action will be taken against the transporters who do not display the new fare or charge excessive fares under zero tolerance policy. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visited the passengers on various routes and inquired about the reduction in fares.