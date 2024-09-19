PIC holds World Patient Safety Day moot

PESHAWAR - On World Patient Safety Day, the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) organized the first Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The conference, themed “Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety” according to WHO guidelines, brought together healthcare professionals from across the country and internationally, including experts from the UK, India, and the USA.

The event aimed to discuss innovative approaches to patient safety and healthcare system improvement. Experts presented case studies, research, and presentations focused on enhancing healthcare services’ safety and effectiveness. Professor Dr. Hafizullah, Chairman of the Board of Governors at PIC, praised the team for their efforts and commitment to implementing global best practices to enhance patient care.

International experts, participating online, highlighted modern medical techniques and strategies for ensuring patient safety. They shared insights on optimal patient diagnosis, medication use, infectious diseases, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and the importance of international collaboration in patient safety.

Dr. Babar Alam, WHO representative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, praised PIC for hosting the conference and reaffirmed WHO’s support for future events aimed at improving the health system in the region. The conference concluded with participants committing to work together to enhance patient care quality in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and shields and certificates were awarded to participants and the organizing committee.