Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM emphasises enhanced cooperation with British leadership

PM emphasises enhanced cooperation with British leadership
NEWS WIRE
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the British leadership to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that their long-standing ties could be further enhanced through cooperation in various areas. Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, the prime minister stressed the importance of prioritizing government’s initiatives, particularly the economic challenges being faced by the country.

He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation on trade and investment, climate change, social connectivity, and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He stated that millions of Pakistanis residing in Britain served as a vital link between the two countries, playing a key role in enhancing bilateral relations. The prime minister also extended his best wishes to King Charles, while the British High Commissioner conveyed good wishes for Pakistan on behalf of the British Government.

Peru declares state of emergency over deadly forest fires

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024