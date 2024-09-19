PM Shehbaz Sharif to Address 79th UNGA Session in New York

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 23rd to 27th. The visit will focus on reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and global peace, as well as addressing key international issues.

During her weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch revealed that the Prime Minister's speech at the UNGA will highlight Pakistan's dedication to fostering global peace, security, and prosperity. He will also emphasize the need for resolving longstanding UN Security Council issues, particularly the Palestinian question and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In addition to his address, Shehbaz Sharif will attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on the existential threat posed by rising sea levels and an open debate on leadership for peace at the UN Security Council. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with global leaders, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior government officials. Deputy Prime Minister Dar will also have a packed agenda, participating in key high-level events such as the UN's Summit of the Future and the OIC annual coordination meeting of Foreign Ministers, among others.

The visit aims to strengthen Pakistan's international standing and engage in crucial global conversations on peace, security, and development.