PMD predicts hot, dry weather with isolated rain in Punjab and Kashmir

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that most parts of the country will experience hot and dry weather over the next 24 hours. However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

According to the PMD, continental air is dominating much of the region. A well-marked low-pressure system remains over northeast Madhya Pradesh, India, while weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are moving towards northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours, the weather across the country remained predominantly hot and dry. Nokkundi and Sibbi were the hottest locations on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 44 degrees Celsius.

Authorities are advising citizens to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary exposure to extreme heat.