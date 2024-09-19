Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation ‘TALON GRIP ONE’ during regional maritime security patrol

PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation ‘TALON GRIP ONE’ during regional maritime security patrol
NEWS WIRE
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER participated in Surge Ops TALON GRIP ONE while operating in support of Pakistan Navy led Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150). The ship is currently deployed in Gulf of Oman (GOO) to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol, a Pakistan Navy news release on Wednesday said. During the deployment, PNS SHAMSHEER also undertook Passage Exercise with Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER.  The exercise was aimed to improve synergy and mutual understanding between the two Navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake combined operations in the region. Pakistan Navy is maintaining presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international sea lines of communications under surveillance. Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), fostering a collective effort for counter- piracy and anti- narcotics operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Peru declares state of emergency over deadly forest fires

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024