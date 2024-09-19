PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation ‘TALON GRIP ONE’ during regional maritime security patrol

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER participated in Surge Ops TALON GRIP ONE while operating in support of Pakistan Navy led Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150). The ship is currently deployed in Gulf of Oman (GOO) to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol, a Pakistan Navy news release on Wednesday said. During the deployment, PNS SHAMSHEER also undertook Passage Exercise with Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER. The exercise was aimed to improve synergy and mutual understanding between the two Navies while demonstrating interoperability to undertake combined operations in the region. Pakistan Navy is maintaining presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international sea lines of communications under surveillance. Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), fostering a collective effort for counter- piracy and anti- narcotics operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).