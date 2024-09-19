Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The B section Police arrested three accused in injured condition after an encounter with street criminals. A police spokesman informed here that a police encounter occurred at Bilal Mosque near the protective embankment with three accused riding on a motorcycle when police signaled them to stop but they opened fire on the police party.

In retaliation police also opened firing and arrested three accused namely Wali Mari, Nooor Ahmed Brohi and Siraj Brohi in injured condition and recovered pistol with ammunition and a motorcycle. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024