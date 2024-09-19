Thursday, September 19, 2024
Police crack down on PTI leaders, workers ahead of Sept 21 Minar-e-Pakistan rally

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  In the lead-up to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) political procession scheduled for September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore police have launched a series of late-night raids targeting PTI leaders and workers.

The crackdown appears aimed at disrupting preparations for the highly anticipated rally. In one such raid, police apprehended PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Imtiaz Warraich. He was held in custody for two hours before being released. Several other PTI leaders have also been targeted, including Alia Hamza, whose home was raided. Hamza, who had previously been incarcerated for 16 months, expressed frustration over the repeated police actions. She accused the authorities of attempting to sabotage PTI’s upcoming gathering, asserting that she is out on bail and has not been informed of any legal action against her.

Additionally, police arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, a member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, during his attendance at Minhaj-ul-Quran’s Milad conference. Despite being on bail, Dewan was detained for one month under the 3 MPO order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore. In response to the ongoing crackdown, PTI has filed a petition with the Lahore High Court, seeking to halt the arrests and detentions of its leaders and workers. The petition, submitted by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz, accuses the district administration of harassment and argues that conducting political activities is a fundamental right.

Despite these challenges, PTI Lahore leaders remain determined. The party has formed a 27-member committee to oversee preparations for the September 21 rally, and an official application has been submitted to the district administration seeking approval for public gathering. PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz expressed confidence that the rally will proceed as planned, stating that workers are energized and supporters from across Punjab are expected to participate.

