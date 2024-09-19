Police nab bank robbery gang, recover over Rs8 lakh

KARACHI - The Korangi Police have successfully apprehended a gang involved in robbing citizens withdrawing cash from banks. The police recovered two pistols and PKR 845,000 in stolen money from the suspects. In addition, the authorities also seized 125 stolen motorcycles from the Korangi Industrial Area.

According to SSP Korangi Toheed Rahman Memon, the arrested individuals have been identified as Farhan and Yeshua Ilyas, also known as Sonu. The suspects had previously fled after robbing a citizen of PKR 900,000 in the Zaman Town area on September 13. CCTV footage of the incident had been released to the public.

A district technical team and the SHO Korangi Industrial Area were assigned to track down the suspects. Further investigation into the case is ongoing. A case has been registered at the Korangi Industrial Area police station.