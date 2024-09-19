PR completes 40pc of bridge restoration damaged in Quetta terrorism

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has successfully completed 40 per cent of the restoration work on a bridge damaged by terrorism in Quetta, Balochistan, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. The ongoing work was being carried out in two shifts under the supervision of Railway Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch. The spokesperson assured that the bridge would be ready for train operations by October 15. He emphasized that the restoration was being managed with the railway’s own resources.

Once security clearance was received, the rail connection between Balochistan and the rest of the country will be immediately restored.