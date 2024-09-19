Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PR completes 40pc of bridge restoration damaged in Quetta terrorism

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Railways has successfully completed 40 per cent of the restoration work on a bridge damaged by terrorism in Quetta, Balochistan, a PR spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. The ongoing work was being carried out in two shifts under the supervision of Railway Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch. The spokesperson assured that the bridge would be ready for train operations by October 15. He emphasized that the restoration was being managed with the railway’s own resources.

Once security clearance was received, the rail connection between Balochistan and the rest of the country will be immediately restored.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1726732701.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024