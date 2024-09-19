Punjab CM directs to establish Dolphin Force, Horticulture Authorities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to restore traditional carnivals across the province, emphasizing the importance of promoting and facilitating cultural events. During a meeting in Lahore, she outlined her vision for enhancing cultural activities as a means of celebrating and preserving Punjab’s heritage.

Chief Minister Nawaz highlighted the significant role of cultural events in fostering community spirit and enhancing the province's cultural landscape. She instructed relevant authorities to take immediate steps to revive these traditional carnivals, which are expected to boost local tourism and engagement.

In addition to the carnival restoration, CM Nawaz directed the establishment of Dolphin Forces and Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) in each city of Punjab. The Dolphin Force will focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of public spaces, while the PHAs will be tasked with improving and managing urban greenery and parks.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to enhance urban amenities and promote cultural and recreational activities across the province.