Punjab CM launches scheme to outsource thousands of schools

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday inaugurated the Public Schools Reorganisation Programme, a significant initiative aimed at saving Rs40 billion and creating job opportunities for 70,000 educated youth.

As part of the program, 14,000 out of 49,000 schools will be managed through public-private partnerships, with 5,800 schools outsourced in the first phase. The chief minister emphasized that the Punjab government will oversee all monitoring and supervision, refuting claims by opponents that the program is merely handing schools over to contractors. Maryam Nawaz also announced plans to establish kindergarten schools in districts beyond Lahore. During the ceremony, she distributed licenses for the Public Schools Reorganization Program to various stakeholders, including three sisters from Dera Ghazi Khan and representatives from Muslim Hands.

In her address, the chief minister accused the former PTI education minister of committing a billion-rupee corruption by reducing textbook sizes, urging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate. She criticized the previous government for five years of corruption and nepotism in educational appointments.

The chief minister affirmed that the outsourcing of schools was conducted on a merit-based system and highlighted the recruitment of visiting faculty to enhance English language instruction. Under the program, all schools will be upgraded to include classes from five to eight, with an emphasis on fostering children’s talents.

Maryam Nawaz pledged to elevate sports in government schools and promised transport facilities for girls’ educational institutions. She asserted that the Public Schools Reorganization Program is not a business venture but a sacred responsibility to provide quality education. “Children from government schools are just as capable as their peers in private schools,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of equitable facilities.

The CM noted that many well-known school chains applied for participation in the program, resulting in improvements in school infrastructure and resources. She addressed safety concerns, announcing plans for zebra crossings near schools and stricter regulations on transportation. Maryam Nawaz also discussed the Early School Education initiative, highlighting the lack of facilities for underprivileged children and the introduction of a school nutrition program in South Punjab to combat malnutrition. She announced the launch of a laptop scheme for merit-based students and a scholarship program worth Rs. 25 billion to support those who cannot afford university fees, ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

The event was attended by key officials, including Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and MD of the Punjab Education Foundation Shahid Fareed, who spoke about the program’s goals and objectives.