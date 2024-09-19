Punjab govt sets up ‘Dengue Command & Control Centre’ amid rising cases

LAHORE - A ‘Dengue Command & Control Centre’ has been set up at the Punjab Director General Health Office to combat the growing dengue crisis on the directives of Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir. A decision in this regard was made during a meeting focused on dengue prevention, where rising cases in Rawalpindi and other cities were discussed in detail. Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of allied departments, both ministers ordered the immediate establishment of the Command and Control Centre, which will be led by Dr. Yadullah, Director at the DG Health Office. The center will operate daily from 9 AM to 6 PM and will be responsible for analyzing the dengue situation, issuing daily reports, and training doctors in private hospitals on handling dengue cases. Khawaja Salman Rafique, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, emphasized the need for secretaries of allied departments to ensure the swift implementation of decisions made during dengue prevention meetings. He called for greater field involvement from department heads over the next two months, particularly in high-risk areas like Potohar Town, Cantonment, and surrounding regions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The minister also directed the local government and agriculture departments to carry out third-party validation of anti-dengue measures and warned of zero tolerance for negligence.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, underscored the importance of intensified vector surveillance following recent rains. He advised schools to hold daily dengue awareness sessions for children and emphasized increased monitoring efforts in scrapyards and cemeteries. He also announced a high-level dengue meeting in Darbar Hall, to be chaired by the Chief Secretary in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by senior health officials, including the DG Health, Additional Secretary Technical, technical experts, and representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Professor Waseem Akram and CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Arbab Niazi participated via video link.