Thursday, September 19, 2024
Punjab Inter-Division Dodgeball Championship from tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Punjab Inter-Division Dodgeball Championship 2024 is set to begin in Lahore from tomorrow (September 20), with teams from eight divisions participating.

During a press conference at Model Town Football Ground, President of Punjab Dodgeball Association, Mian Rizwan Ali, said that the purpose of hosting this championship is to promote the new sport of dodgeball. He was accompanied by Chaudhary Faqir Hussain, Rana Azar, and Muhammad Amir Bhatti.

Mian Rizwan mentioned that the two-day event will take place on September 20 and 21 at the Nishtar Park Gymnasium Hall, with all teams arriving in Lahore by the evening of September 19. He expressed gratitude to the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for their support in organizing the event. Mian Rizwan also shared plans to promote dodgeball in schools, colleges, and universities, with future plans to hold tournaments for girls as well. He highlighted that dodgeball is particularly popular among women worldwide. The press conference concluded with the unveiling of the championship trophy.

