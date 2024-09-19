Rising global demand for skilled engineers offers opportunity for Pakistan

Mechanical engineers have enormous opportunities to advance their careers, as the global demand for skilled professionals continues to soar.

Talking to WealthPK, Dr. Muhammad from Government College University, Faisalabad, said mechanical engineering education was the need of the hour given the changing tides worldwide.

He said Pakistani institutions were offering this education at the diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate degree levels but most of them fell short in terms of modern technology to address the emerging challenges.

“In future, only practical skills will ensure well-paid jobs, and now is the ripe time to bid farewell to our outdated curriculum. We are producing thousands of students annually without any practical training, and such people are developing multiple health issues due to unemployment. From physical to digital, every segment has opportunities for skilled people. The policymakers must review the current curriculum, which heavily focuses on theoretical knowledge. We need graduates with practical skills to tackle the changing landscape,” he said.

Ali Hassan, a mechanical technology diploma program graduate, told WealthPK that teachers should focus on practical training of students rather than sticking to theoretical knowledge. On his part, Hassan said he would strive to gain maximum practical experience to hone his skills and secure a well-paid job.

He encouraged fresh graduates to participate in internships, industry placements, and hands-on projects so that they could understand the needs of the industrial sector and develop their skills accordingly. Besides, he advised the graduates to strengthen their network with industry professionals, which could lead to valuable knowledge and job opportunities.

To stay ahead of the curve, he stressed the need to launch short courses aligned with the emerging fields after the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Now, challenges and opportunities are intertwined, and we have to prepare our youth for this scenario, he suggested.

Discussing key skills and qualifications being prioritized in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, Tahir Khan, a recruitment specialist in the automotive industry, told WealthPK that the employers in these sectors were seeking graduates with a solid foundation in both practical skills and theoretical knowledge. In this sector, hands-on experience is key to success, as the graduates have to exhibit their skills practically.

Graduates who took part in internships or industry placements during their studies are prime candidates for employers, as such persons transfer practical experience aligned with the industry needs.

He rejected the notion that Pakistan’s curriculum was outdated, as the industry was receiving skilled and knowledgeable candidates. He asserted that such persons were available in the market due to the modern teaching methods and practical knowledge.

Dr. Muhammad Ali said mechanical engineering graduates had multiple options to advance their career in automotive, energy, manufacturing, and construction sectors. Scores of graduates are working as automotive engineers, design engineers, or quality control engineers for different companies.

Similarly, he noted that mechanical engineers could play an important role in the energy sector, whose issues affect every segment of the society. He said skilled professionals were crucial for redesigning and maintaining energy systems, improving efficiency, and developing sustainable solutions. “The demand for mechanical engineers is surging globally, and we must capitalize on this opportunity,” he added.