Russia to support Pak bid for BRICS membership

ISLAMABAD - Russia yesterday assured its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) bloc, marking a significant progress in the evolving relationship between the two nations.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is on a two-day visit to Islamabad, affirmed Moscow’s backing for Pakistan’s bid to join the grouping of major emerging economies, which includes Russia, India and China among others.

“We would be supportive of it,” Overchuk said at a joint news conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in response to Pakistan’s request to become a BRICS member.

The group, already expanding its global influence, invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates to join last year.

The Russian DPM’s visit comes after Pakistan and the United States held talks to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties this week. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, John Bass, led a high-level US delegation to Islamabad for talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The Pakistan-US talks covered a wide range of issues, including trade, energy, security, climate change, and counter-terrorism, indicating the depth and breadth of interest between the two nations in fostering a stronger partnership as both sides agreed to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation.

In addition to the BRICS membership, Pakistan and Russia also discussed enhancing bilateral trade and overcoming banking hurdles to facilitate smoother transactions.

Overchuk highlighted the growing trade ties between Pakistan and Russia, which reached $ 1 billion last year. The two countries are now focused on resolving logistical challenges to further boost trade.

He announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting in Islamabad next month, emphasizing its importance for regional cooperation.

DPM Ishaq Dar expressed optimism about the deepening economic partnership with Russia, noting that energy cooperation holds immense potential. He expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to pursue joint projects, including developing rail and road connectivity between the two nations.

Dar emphasized Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Russia across various sectors, including trade, industry, science, and education. He reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to continue collaborating with Moscow on achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan, highlighting Russia’s significant role in the region.

The DPM praised Russia’s stance on issues important to the Muslim world, such as its position on Palestine and its support for the sanctity of religious figures.

Dar appreciated Russia’s advocacy for freedom of speech without disrespecting religious sentiments, particularly in light of the global Muslim community’s concerns.

On the sidelines of Overchuk’s visit, Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster economic and trade cooperation. The MoU was signed between the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX). Pakistan also joined an international transport corridor initiative that connects Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Overchuk discussed the potential for Pakistan to engage with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Both the sides explored the prospects of a free trade agreement between Pakistan and the EAEU, with further discussions expected to finalize the agreement.

The Russian DPM stressed the alignment of both countries’ goals within the SCO framework, particularly in areas such as connectivity, energy security, and addressing climate challenges.

An upcoming inter-governmental commission meeting in Russia will provide another opportunity to enhance the growing economic and trade relations between the two countries.