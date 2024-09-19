Sargodha commissioner orders survey of open manholes

SARGODHA - Commissioner Jahanze`b Awan directed the deputy commissioners to conduct a survey of open manholes in various areas. He issued these directions during a meeting attended by administrative and municipal officials at the Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday. The commissioner also instructed the municipal corporation, district council, and municipal committees to conduct a survey of open manholes at the union council level and cover them besides submitting weekly reports.

The commissioner assigned a duty of monitoring ongoing desilting work to SE Public Health Engineering Saulat Raza. The commissioner emphasized the need to develop a mechanism for speedy solution of complaints received daily regarding sewerage and sanitation in the Municipal Corporation. He also directed the municipal officers to listen to complaints of people daily.