SCBA President discusses talks with government on Constitutional Court

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Shahzad Shaukat revealed on Thursday that discussions with the government regarding the proposed Constitutional Court are underway.

Shaukat stated that the SCBA will gather and review suggestions from lawyers before negotiating further with the government. He emphasized that any constitutional changes made without proper consultation with legal professionals would be considered inadequate.

“The bar councils across Pakistan have long advocated for the establishment of a Constitutional Court,” Shaukat said, noting that current discussions with the government are focused on this issue. He praised the Law Minister for his patient hearing of the bar’s concerns and expressed satisfaction with the assurances given.

The SCBA has formed a committee to develop comprehensive constitutional proposals. Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar acknowledged the role of bar councils as key stakeholders and promised to include them in the decision-making process. Tarar announced plans to hold a press conference with bar council representatives to address concerns about the proposed constitutional amendments, which aim to reform the judiciary and establish a Constitutional Court.