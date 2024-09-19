Senior journalist laid to rest

SUKKUR - Senior journalist Chaudhry Irshad Gonadal died due to a long illness, his funeral prayers were offered near his residence at Allah Wali Masjid and was laid to rest at Graveyard in the same locality. He left behind his two sons.

According to his family, Chaudhry Irshad was suffering from various diseases and became unstable for the last three months and died in a private hospital in Karachi last night.

Senior Politician Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and journalist community expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.