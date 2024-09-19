Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Senior journalist laid to rest

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Senior journalist Chaudhry Irshad Gonadal died due to a long illness, his funeral prayers were offered near his residence at Allah Wali Masjid and was laid to rest at Graveyard in the same locality. He left behind his two sons.

According to his family, Chaudhry Irshad was suffering from various diseases and became unstable for the last three months and died in a private hospital in Karachi last night.

Senior Politician Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and journalist community expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024