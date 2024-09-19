SFA takes several steps on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have taken several steps on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal on the instructions of Provincial Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro. In this regard, under the supervision of Director General SFA Muzamil Hussain Halipoto, Pakwan centers, sweets shops and bakeries were inspected across the province. The SFA checked 466 bakeries and sweets’ shops across the province, out of which 166 were issued improvement notices and 55 fined for major violations, said a statement on Wednesday. These inspections were carried out in all the districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar. Banded salt, rotten vegetables and spoiled oil were discarded on the spot at several bakeries and Pakwan centers. Along with this, the food and drink items found in Mehfil-e-Milad and processions were also inspected in all the cities.