SHRC & NADRA launch mobile CNIC registration campaign

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and NADRA have jointly launched a CNIC registration campaign through a mobile van service aimed at facilitating brick kiln workers and other marginalized communities, including women, minorities and transgenders in the Sindh. This initiative, in collaboration with local organizations including the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) seeks to bridge the registration gap and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). According to a press release, a meeting in this regard was held between the Chairperson of SHRC Iqbal Ahmed Detho and the Director General of NADRA (Sindh Regional Head Office, Karachi, Ehtasham Shahid, to strategize on maximizing the impact of this campaign.