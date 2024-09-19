Sirat Festival begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in Pakistan’s history, three-day ‘Sirat Festival’ will take place from September 20 to 22 in Islamabad, themed ‘Searching for World Peace: In the Light of the Prophet’s Teachings.’ The festival will feature over sixty research papers presented by scholars from both Pakistan and abroad. Special sessions dedicated to children, women, and minorities will also be included in the festival agenda.

At a joint press conference held in Islamabad, Khurshid Nadeem, Chairman of the Rahmat Lal Alamin wa Khatam-ul-Nabieen Authority, along with Federal Education Secretary Muhyuddin Ahmad Wani, announced that the festival will transform the atmosphere of the capital during Rabi-ul-Awal. The event will be held at the National Skills University in I-8 Islamabad. Chairman Nadeem described the festival as a multifaceted gathering. “The two-day international conference, ‘Searching for World Peace: In the Light of the Prophet’s Teachings,’ will bring scholars from around the world to explore various aspects of the Prophet’s biography,” he said. “Our aim is to promote scholarly engagement with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad ?.”

Publishers from Pakistan will offer discounts of up to 50% on biographical books, making this a unique opportunity for the public. The festival will also showcase the beauty of Islamic art and culture through an exhibition of calligraphy, featuring stunning representations of the names of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Additionally, poetry readings and documentary screenings will highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), aiming to convey messages of moral integrity based on Quranic verses and prophetic sayings. Federal Secretary of Education, Muhyuddin Wani, emphasized the engagement of all educational institutions under the ministry in this noble initiative. “Every institution is enthusiastically participating in this event,” he stated. The National Book Foundation will also offer a nationwide 50% discount on its publications during the festival, showcasing the collective effort in promoting the knowledge and teachings of the Prophet.

Khurshid Nadeem further articulated that the Qumi Rahmat Lal Alamin wa Khatam-ul-Nabieen Authority is dedicated to researching the biography of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to foster moral development within society. “We believe character building should be prioritized in our educational system,” he added. “This initiative is now part of our strategy, which was implemented in August this year, and we are working to disseminate this message of character development across provinces.” The Authority has also initiated the formation of ‘Rahmat Lal Alameen Youth Clubs’ in educational institutions to encourage young people to engage with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him). These clubs aim to cultivate a passion for studying the Prophet’s biography and deepen the youth’s connection with these teachings. “It is essential for our younger generation to develop a practical relationship with Prophet’s life,” Nadeem stated.