Thursday, September 19, 2024
SOP, Red Crescent sign MoU for basic health facilities to special children

Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
LAHORE   -  Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and Red Crescent Pakistan Sindh have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide essential health care services for special children. The agreement, formalized at Pakistan Red Crescent Head Office in Clifton, includes health services, HIV and hepatitis prevention, home nursing, and first aid education for special athletes. The MoU was signed by SOP Chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani and Red Crescent Chairperson Farzana Naik, with notable attendees including Rebecca Raiston, Senior Director of Child Health at Special Olympics International, and other key figures from both organizations. Farzana Naik expressed pride in the partnership, praising SOP’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of children with mental and physical disabilities. She highlighted the significant impact of SOP’s sports events and its dedication to improving the physical fitness of special children. Ronak Lakhani welcomed the collaboration, noting that the MoU will facilitate the sharing of player data to improve performance and build a healthier community. The agreement is expected to bolster the support and development of special athletes in Pakistan.

