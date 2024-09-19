Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sparta enjoy Champions League return with 3-0 win over Salzburg

STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

PRAGUE  -  Sparta Prague made a strong return to the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in their first game in Europe’s top club competition in 19 years. Sparta grabbed an early lead that set the tone of the league-phase opener at the epet Arena as home fans celebrated their team’s first win in the tournament since 2003. The hosts opened the scoring just two minutes in when Kaan Kairinen pounced on a loose ball after a great save by Salzburg’s keeper Janis Blaswich to effortlessly slot home the rebound. Victor Olantuji doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, firing in from a tight angle after a long ball from captain Filip Panak, before assisting Qazim Laci to make it 3-0 with a coolly struck finish after a blunder by the Austrian side’s defence in the 58th.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024