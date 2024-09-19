Thursday, September 19, 2024
Surge in dengue cases in Abbottabad

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Abbottabad   -  In-charge dengue response Dr. Wasel on Wednesday said that dengue cases continue to emerge in the region, with a total of 56 cases reported to date. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the dengue eradication program.

He confirmed that several patients have successfully recovered and been discharged from the hospital, while 13 remain under treatment. The highest incidence of cases has been recorded in Kuthiayala and Sherwan.

Dr. Wasel emphasized that the District Health Officer is leading efforts to implement preventive measures aimed at controlling the outbreak effectively. Authorities are committed to safeguarding public health as the situation evolves.

APP

