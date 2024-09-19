Thursday, September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024
Arresting Pavel Durov, Telegram’s CEO, is a direct assault on press freedom and free speech. Telegram has played a crucial role in the ongoing information war surrounding the Gaza conflict. By using the app, supporters of Palestine have been able to share information freely, exposing alleged Israeli war crimes and highlighting the resistance efforts of Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen, and Iran against Israel.

Last week, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “Telegram has proven to be a significant challenge for Israel since the start of the war.”

Western hegemony is threatened by the freedom of speech and the right to information, which they seek to control by only allowing information they approve of to reach the public. Meanwhile, they deceive the world by falsely presenting themselves as peacekeepers.

YASIR ALI,

Lahore.

