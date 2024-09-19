Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Top seeds shine as Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 starts

Top seeds shine as Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 starts
Staff Reporter
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The opening round of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash, showcased some impressive performances from the top seeds as they secured their places in the second round. In the first round, top seed Saddam ul Haq defeated Zain Anwar by 3-0 while Khakan Malik overcame Peshawar’s Shehzad by the same margin. Other notable victories included third seed Talha Zubair, who defeated Kamran Hussain, and fourth seed Abdul Basit triumphed over Kashan Khan with a 3-0 win. Additional results saw Imad Gul dominating Shahab Khan 3-0, while Azaan Khawar routing Varun Asif. Zuhaib Khan and Hurraira Khan also progressed, overcoming Ch Nasir and Kumail Tariq, respectively. Moreover, Ahmed defeated Nawabshah 3-0, Bhatt overcame Karachi’s Sikander Khan 3-0, and Zaman advanced past Muhammad Fawad.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024