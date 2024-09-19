Top seeds shine as Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 starts

LAHORE - The opening round of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash, showcased some impressive performances from the top seeds as they secured their places in the second round. In the first round, top seed Saddam ul Haq defeated Zain Anwar by 3-0 while Khakan Malik overcame Peshawar’s Shehzad by the same margin. Other notable victories included third seed Talha Zubair, who defeated Kamran Hussain, and fourth seed Abdul Basit triumphed over Kashan Khan with a 3-0 win. Additional results saw Imad Gul dominating Shahab Khan 3-0, while Azaan Khawar routing Varun Asif. Zuhaib Khan and Hurraira Khan also progressed, overcoming Ch Nasir and Kumail Tariq, respectively. Moreover, Ahmed defeated Nawabshah 3-0, Bhatt overcame Karachi’s Sikander Khan 3-0, and Zaman advanced past Muhammad Fawad.