Traders threaten protest over FSHFA actions

Khyber - Traders in Jamrud bazaar have threatened to launch a protest against the alleged unfair treatment and harassment of local shopkeepers by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA).

President of Anjuman-e-Tajeran, Jamrud Bazaar, Kahsef Afridi, stated that on Wednesday morning, the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority intercepted a ghee supply at Takhta Baig check post. The ghee, transported from Ashraf Road, Peshawar, to the local market, was shifted to the tehsil Jamrud compound for possible fines. Afridi expressed that such actions of unfairly harassing and fining local businessmen were unacceptable.

He alleged that the authority seized the item under the pretext of substandard quality but claimed that the action was taken without proper testing or evidence. He added that the ghee was produced at a factory in Bara and distributed via Ashraf Road, Peshawar. If the product was of poor quality, Afridi argued, the factory should be shut down. The traders demanded the immediate release of the confiscated ghee and threatened to close their shops in protest if the authority did not reconsider its inspection methods.

Officials from the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority stated that the ghee was of poor quality and harmful to health.