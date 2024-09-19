Traffic police increase fines for helmetless motorcycle riders across Punjab

The traffic police in Punjab have raised fines for motorcycle riders not wearing helmets. The mandate for helmet use is now enforced across all districts, with access restricted for riders without helmets in several key areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar announced new checkpoints on major roads including Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard. Additional checkpoints are set up at Shanu Baba Chowk, Lake City, Adda Plot, and Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

Wardens will be stationed at busy road entry and exit points to ensure compliance. Fines will also be levied for improper helmet use or placing helmets on the motorcycle tank.