Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tree Plantation drive in full swing

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Tree plantation drive was in full swing across the Sukkur district and 6,000 saplings were planted on riversides and in different parks, said Chairman Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon Committee, Tariq Chauhan on Wednesday. On the occasion, after planting a sapling at Shikarpur road here, the chairman prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country. He said trees should be protected to provide a clean and hygienic environment for next generations. Every citizen should participate in the campaign along with the government to make it successful, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024