Turkmenistan to become first Central Asian nation to utilise Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD - Turkmenistan is set to become the first Central Asian nation to utilise Pakistan’s Gwadar Port under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a draft agreement between the Port of Gwadar and the Port of Turkmenbashi is under review at the cabinet level. The partnership aims to enhance regional trade by linking South and Central Asia through improved rail, fiber, and transit routes, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. This deal is expected to reshape trade dynamics in the region, boosting regional trade prospects and instilling hope and confidence in the port’s potential. Experts believe this strategic development at Gwadar will pave the way for vast regions of Central Eurasia, Afghanistan, Southern Russia, and Southwest China to converge at Gwadar. The agreement reflects both nations’ dedication to strengthening trade links and promoting broader regional integration. Khalid Taimur Akram, a Central Asia and regional expert and analyst, noted that this access could offer numerous benefits to other landlocked Central Asian nations and Pakistan.