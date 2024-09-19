Thursday, September 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two dead in botched armed raid on Russian retailer’s office

NEWS WIRE
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, International

Moscow   -  Two people were killed in a shooting at the Moscow office of Russian retailer Wildberries on Wednesday, an incident the CEO blamed on a botched takeover attempt by her estranged husband. Wildberries said armed men accompanying Vladislav Bakalchuk, the husband of CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk, illegally entered the company’s office building in central Moscow and opened fire.

Videos on social media showed a scuffle breaking out at the entrance to the office, while gunshots rang out in the background. A man could be seen wielding a handgun in one video. The incident came weeks after Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, finalised a merger deal that Vladislav criticised and that strongman Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to stop.

“Today a group of people led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, Sergei Anufriev and Vladimir Bakin attempted to seize Wildberries’ offices in Moscow,” said CEO Tatiana Bakalchuk, who is also Russia’s richest woman.

Sikh separatist lawyer Pannun sues India in US court over ‘murder for hire’ plot

“To my deep regret, as a result of the armed attack on Wildberries, a security guard at our office was killed,” she said. A second guard later died of his wounds, Russian state media reported.  Seven people were injured in total, including two law enforcement officers, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1726630516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024