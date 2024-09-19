Thursday, September 19, 2024
Two kite-flyers arrested

APP
September 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  D-Type Colony police arrested two kite-flyers and recovered kites and other paraphernalia from their possession. Police said here on Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Iron Market and nabbed two accused namely Javaid Rasheed Khan, resident of Allama Iqbal Colony and Naveed Sakhawat, resident of D-Type Colony red handed while flying kites on rooftop of their shops. The police recovered 12 kites and other paraphernalia from them and launched investigation after registering separate cases on violation of the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, spokesman added.

APP

