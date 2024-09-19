Understand and Countering India’s Proxy War

In the evolving landscape of global conflict, traditional warfare is increasingly giving way to Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW), a paradigm that emphasizes non-kinetic means such as information manipulation, cyber warfare, and the use of proxies. Pakistan, with its complex geopolitical situation and historical rivalries, particularly with India, finds itself at the forefront of this modern form of conflict. India’s alleged use of proxy war tactics against Pakistan has necessitated a multifaceted response that addresses both domestic and international challenges. This article explores how Pakistan can effectively counter India’s proxy war strategies within the framework of 5GW.

Proxy warfare, a key component of 5GW, involves the indirect engagement of an adversary by supporting non-state actors, insurgent groups, or using other means to destabilize a target country. For Pakistan, the threat from India is often perceived in the form of support to insurgent groups in Balochistan, involvement in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and the alleged orchestration of terrorist activities across its territory. This type of warfare blurs the lines between state and non-state actors, making it difficult to identify the aggressor and respond effectively.

To counter India’s proxy war efforts, Pakistan must focus on building internal resilience through a combination of security measures, social cohesion, and strategic communication, while drastically improving the socio-economic environment to develop confidence in the sitting political government.

A robust intelligence apparatus is essential for identifying and neutralising proxy threats before they materialise. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a long history of countering both internal and external threats. However, in the context of 5GW, it is imperative to further enhance intelligence capabilities, particularly in areas like cyber surveillance, data analytics, and counterintelligence operations. By improving its ability to track and disrupt the financial and logistical networks that support proxy groups, Pakistan can undermine their operational effectiveness.

Proxy wars often exploit socio-economic disparities and grievances. In regions like Balochistan, where insurgent activity is a significant concern, it is crucial to address the root causes of discontent. Pakistan must invest in development projects, improve infrastructure, and ensure equitable distribution of resources to foster a sense of inclusion and loyalty to the state. The Pakistan Army is undertaking tremendous national building projects in health, education, and road development to gain the confidence of the Baloch and Pashtoon communities. The ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provide a strategic opportunity to uplift these regions economically, reducing the appeal of insurgent groups that might be backed by external forces.

India’s alleged proxy efforts often aim to exacerbate ethnic, sectarian, and religious divides within Pakistan. To counter this, the government must promote a strong national identity that transcends these divisions. This can be achieved through educational reforms that emphasise national unity, media campaigns that foster a sense of belonging, and cultural initiatives that celebrate Pakistan’s diverse heritage. Additionally, countering extremist narratives through religious moderation and dialogue is crucial. By delegitimising the ideologies that fuel insurgency and terrorism, Pakistan can reduce the influence of proxy groups.

In the digital age, cyber warfare is a critical component of 5GW. Pakistan needs to bolster its cybersecurity infrastructure to defend against cyber-attacks that can disrupt critical systems, spread disinformation, or steal sensitive data. Establishing a national cybersecurity framework that includes public-private partnerships, regular audits, and real-time threat intelligence sharing can help protect against these threats. Additionally, controlling the information environment is vital. Pakistan must counter disinformation campaigns by promoting accurate and positive narratives both domestically and internationally. Social media platforms can be leveraged to engage the public, debunk false information, and project Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

Beyond its borders, Pakistan must engage in strategic diplomacy and legal warfare to counter India’s proxy war efforts on the international stage. Building and maintaining strong diplomatic relationships is key to countering international isolation and presenting Pakistan’s narrative to the world. Pakistan should continue to strengthen its ties with key allies, particularly China and its neighbours, who play a pivotal role in the region through initiatives like CPEC. Additionally, Pakistan’s engagement with countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond can help build a coalition of support to counter Indian influence. For example, NATO allies also face threats and challenges from both state and non-state actors using hybrid tactics to target political institutions, influence public opinion, and threaten the security of citizens. Hybrid methods of warfare, such as propaganda, deception, sabotage, and other non-military tactics, have long been used to destabilise adversaries. Therefore, Pakistan should seek alliances with neighbouring countries like Iran, China, Turkey, and Central Asian States (CAS) to fully cooperate and formulate joint strategies to counter this serious threat affecting all countries in the region.

Diplomatic efforts should also focus on international forums such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). By actively participating in these organisations and highlighting the challenges posed by India’s proxy warfare tactics, Pakistan can garner international support and build pressure against any state-sponsored terrorism or destabilising activities.

Legal warfare, or lawfare, is an increasingly important aspect of 5GW. Pakistan can leverage international law to challenge India’s actions, particularly in forums like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) or the UN Human Rights Council. For example, Pakistan can present evidence of India’s alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism and insurgency within its borders, seeking international condemnation and sanctions. This legal approach not only legitimises Pakistan’s grievances but also puts India on the defensive, forcing it to respond to international scrutiny.

Soft power is an essential tool for shaping global perceptions. Pakistan should invest in cultural diplomacy, promoting its rich heritage, art, literature, and music on the global stage. This can be complemented by public diplomacy initiatives that engage international audiences, particularly in the West, to counter the negative stereotypes often associated with Pakistan. Educational exchanges, tourism promotion, and humanitarian assistance are other avenues through which Pakistan can enhance its global image. By projecting a positive and progressive image internationally, Pakistan can counterbalance any negative narratives promoted by India or other adversaries.

Countering India’s proxy war against Pakistan requires a holistic and proactive approach that integrates domestic resilience with international diplomacy. Pakistan must continue to strengthen its internal security apparatus, promote social cohesion, and counter extremist narratives. Simultaneously, it must engage in strategic diplomacy, legal warfare, and soft power projection to shape global perceptions and build alliances.

In the complex and evolving landscape of Fifth-Generation Warfare, Pakistan’s success will depend on its ability to adapt to new threats, leverage its strengths, and maintain a clear and consistent narrative both at home and abroad. By doing so, Pakistan can not only counter India’s proxy war efforts but also position itself as a resilient and influential player on the global stage. However, this will only be possible if the Government of Pakistan harmonises all national resources to counter enemy narratives that aim to create a wedge between the security forces and the people of Pakistan. General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has demonstrated a strong determination to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan, as seen in the ongoing Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) targeting terrorists and their facilitators. However, rooting out terrorism from Pakistan will require national efforts by all organs of the state, keeping the following in mind:

The Foreign Office must be more proactive in approaching the USA, the European Union, China, and the OIC with facts and figures about how the Indian government and RAW are supporting BLA, BLF, and TTP to destabilise Pakistan. A strong decision-making delegation should be sent to Afghanistan to remind the Taliban interim government of its commitment to preventing terrorist organisations from using their land to infiltrate Pakistan for terrorist activities. A delegation with good communication skills and integrity should be sent to Balochistan to interact with the Baloch National Party leaders and others accepting the constitution and state of Pakistan, offering an economic package to address socio-economic issues, supervised by a special Federal and Balochistan government team. The criminal justice system should be improved to expedite the cases of criminals and terrorists, setting an example to discourage potential terrorists and facilitators.

When the people of Pakistan are unhappy with the sitting political government due to price hikes and high petroleum and gas prices, they are more likely to believe false propaganda. The Government of Pakistan must address this by diverting at least half of the allocated 15 billion development funds to provide visible relief in petroleum, gas, and electricity prices to help restart the closed textile and garment industries and reduce unemployment among the labour force. Full-scale IBO operations against terrorists should continue against all those who do not accept the Pakistani constitution and who carry arms against the security forces, killing innocent Pakistanis.

Finally, the entire nation must stand behind the armed forces to fight external and internal enemies under “Azm-e-Istehkam” to defeat enemy narratives seeking to create division between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan.

Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz

The writer is a defence and security analyst. He can be reached at Harisnawaz01@hotmail.com.