US’ Blinken to meet with European foreign ministers in Paris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Italy in Paris to discuss the latest situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other international hotspots, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Blinken will meet with the UK’s David Lammy, France’s Stephane Sejourne and Italy’s Antonio Tajani besides his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The secretary of state and top European diplomats are expected to discuss the status of negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and the situation in Lebanon.

A series of explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday in Lebanon of wireless devices, blamed on Israel, left 26 dead and over 3,000 injured, heightening fears of regional conflict.

The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have accused Tel Aviv of responsibility, with Hezbollah warning of "just punishment" for the attack.

Amid fears on further escalation along Israeli’s northern border with Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the country was entering a "new phase in the war."

“We are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes,” he said, adding: “To do so, the security situation must be changed.”

Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah following the wireless device blasts.

The blasts came amid an escalation in cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.