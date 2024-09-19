Woman gives birth on footpath in Dadu

DADU - A woman gave birth to a child on a footpath opposite the DSP office in Dadu district on Wednesday.

According to the details, the woman was brought to Civil Hospital Dadu for delivery purposes, but later doctors decided to refer her to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) which was far away from the Civil Hospital.

On her way to the hospital, the woman’s condition deteriorated because she was unable to reach the hospital due to a traffic rush and other hurdles, so she gave birth to a child on the footpath opposite the DSP office.

Later, she was shifted to the gynaecology ward of District Headquarters Hospital.