KARACHI - BankIslami sponsored the 8th Corporate T20 Cup 2023 that concluded here at Moin Khan Cricket Academy, Karachi, during the Holy month of Ramadan between 7-15 April, 2023. The tournament featured a total of eight teams, who fought their way to the finals under the presence of an exciting audience, a versatile celebrity, and the academy’s brand ambassador Moin Khan. The tournament began with celebrity matches on April 7 and was followed by two matches per day from April 8 to April 13. The late-night matches provided an exciting atmosphere and showcased the talent of the players. The tournament was broadcasted nationally and internationally, and the total prize money for the event was 2 million. BankIslami’s support for the tournament is a testament to the bank’s commitment to promoting sports in Pakistan. President and CEO, BankIslami, Amir Ali, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Moin Khan Cricket Academy and said, “We are proud to be associated with Moin Khan Cricket Academy and to sponsor the 8th Corporate T20 Cup 2023. We believe that sports plays an essential role that enhances the character of energetic youth and builds a healthy and prosperous society. We support the sports fraternity in every opportunity we receive.”
