KARACHI - BankIslami sponsored the 8th Corporate T20 Cup 2023 that concluded here at Moin Khan Cricket Acad­emy, Karachi, during the Holy month of Ramadan between 7-15 April, 2023. The tourna­ment featured a total of eight teams, who fought their way to the finals under the presence of an exciting audience, a versatile celebrity, and the academy’s brand ambassador Moin Khan. The tournament began with ce­lebrity matches on April 7 and was followed by two matches per day from April 8 to April 13. The late-night matches pro­vided an exciting atmosphere and showcased the talent of the players. The tournament was broadcasted nationally and internationally, and the total prize money for the event was 2 million. BankIslami’s support for the tournament is a testament to the bank’s com­mitment to promoting sports in Pakistan. President and CEO, BankIslami, Amir Ali, ex­pressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Moin Khan Cricket Academy and said, “We are proud to be associated with Moin Khan Cricket Academy and to sponsor the 8th Corpo­rate T20 Cup 2023. We believe that sports plays an essential role that enhances the char­acter of energetic youth and builds a healthy and prosper­ous society. We support the sports fraternity in every op­portunity we receive.”